Closing Arguments Begin In Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Trial

After weeks of gripping testimony in the high-profile trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, legal teams are set to deliver closing arguments Thursday, marking a pivotal moment in the proceedings that could determine the fate of the embattled music mogul.

Both prosecution and defense are expected to present lengthy summations, each lasting several hours, as the case nears its conclusion in a Manhattan federal courtroom. At stake is the future of Combs, 55, once a towering figure in the entertainment industry, now facing a slate of serious federal charges.

Prosecutors allege that Combs masterminded a criminal enterprise spanning decades—one marked by forced labor, arson, bribery, witness tampering, and sex trafficking. Central to the case are disturbing claims from two women: singer Casandra Ventura and another who testified under the pseudonym “Jane.” Both allege years of coercion, abuse, and manipulation, including drug-fueled sex with paid escorts at events the government describes as “criminal sex parties.”

The most severe charge, racketeering, accuses Combs of operating a coordinated and sustained criminal enterprise. If convicted, he could face life in prison. He also faces charges of sex trafficking and transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution.

Combs has denied all allegations. His legal team argues the relationships in question were consensual and claims many witnesses were driven by ulterior motives—such as money, fame, or resentment.

Throughout the trial, the government called 34 witnesses, including former assistants, escorts, employees, family and friends of the alleged victims, and even a hotel security guard who claimed he was bribed with $100,000 in cash. Jurors also heard from law enforcement officials and a forensic psychologist.

Combs declined to testify in his own defense, a strategic move by his legal team, which is only required to raise reasonable doubt—not prove innocence.

Evidence presented included thousands of pages of phone and text message records, as well as hours of graphic and emotional testimony. While some of the communications appeared to show distress, others contained expressions of affection—messages the defense repeatedly cited to suggest consent. The jury was also shown video footage of parties prosecutors claimed were criminal in nature, while the defense offered context it said supported voluntary participation.

Financial documents were another key element in the case, including CashApp payments to escorts, and flight and hotel bookings allegedly arranged by Combs’s inner circle.

Since its start in early May, the trial has captivated public attention. Though electronics are prohibited inside the courthouse, crowds of content creators and social media influencers gather daily outside the Manhattan venue, offering real-time updates and commentary to their followers.

Combs remains in custody and does not appear publicly during courthouse arrivals or departures. However, the trial has drawn several high-profile attendees, including family members and celebrities. Notably, rapper Kid Cudi testified that associates of Combs set fire to his car—one of many allegations painting a picture of intimidation and retaliation.

Closing arguments are expected to conclude by Friday. While there is a slim chance jurors could begin deliberations immediately afterward, it is more likely the case will be handed over to them on Monday.

Then, the spotlight shifts to 12 jurors—tasked with determining the future of a man once revered as a cultural icon, now facing the collapse of his legacy.