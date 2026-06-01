Indiscriminate recording of officers threatens security efforts, IGP warns

Key Points

IGP Olatunji Disu has cautioned against the indiscriminate recording and circulation of police-related videos.

He warned that unverified or manipulated content could undermine security operations and demoralise officers.

The police chief reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to accountability, transparency and human rights.

He urged the public to avoid recycling old videos capable of spreading misinformation and panic.

The Crime Correspondents Association of Nigeria called for stronger collaboration between the media and the police.

Main Story

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has cautioned content creators, social media users and members of the public against the indiscriminate recording and circulation of police-related videos, warning that such actions could undermine security operations and affect the morale of officers.

Speaking during an interactive session with Crime Correspondents in Abuja on Sunday, the IGP expressed concern over the growing trend of recording police officers during routine and sensitive operations and posting the footage online without proper context.

According to him, while accountability remains essential in a democratic society, public engagement involving police officers must be conducted responsibly to avoid disrupting operations or exposing officers to unnecessary risks.

Disu noted that police personnel continue to make significant sacrifices in the line of duty and should not be subjected to actions capable of discouraging them from carrying out their responsibilities.

The Issues

The police chief warned that the circulation of old, edited or manipulated videos falsely presented as recent incidents poses a serious threat to public trust and national security.

He said such content often fuels misinformation, heightens public anxiety and creates false narratives capable of undermining ongoing security efforts.

Disu further highlighted the demanding nature of modern policing, noting that officers routinely work under difficult conditions and extended operational pressures while striving to maintain public safety across the country.

He added that while the Force remains committed to addressing cases of misconduct, officers carrying out lawful duties must also be protected from harassment, misinformation and unfair public attacks.

What’s Being Said

“Yes, accountability is important, and we remain committed to transparency. However, recordings and public engagements involving police officers must be done responsibly and should not be used to harass officers or undermine operational effectiveness,” Disu said.

“Police officers operate under extremely challenging conditions, often risking their lives to protect citizens and maintain public safety. It is important that public conduct and media coverage do not discourage officers who are committed to doing the right thing,” Disu stated.

“We urge members of the public and social media users to refrain from recycling old or manipulated videos capable of creating panic or undermining national security efforts. Such actions are harmful to the country’s image and stability,” Disu noted.

“We have consistently demonstrated our commitment to ending impunity within the Force, and we will continue to address complaints against personnel professionally and decisively. At the same time, officers carrying out lawful duties must also be protected from harassment and deliberate misinformation,” Disu added.

Earlier, Chairman of the Crime Correspondents Association of Nigeria, Festus Fifen, called for stronger collaboration between the media and the police.

“There is a need for timely access to credible information during security incidents to prevent misinformation and speculation,” Fifen stated.

What’s Next

The Inspector-General assured Nigerians that the Force would continue to strengthen engagement with the media as part of efforts to enhance public trust, improve transparency and ensure effective communication on security-related matters.

He also reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to maintaining professional standards, safeguarding human rights and holding erring officers accountable through established disciplinary procedures.

Bottom Line

While reaffirming the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to accountability and transparency, the IGP is urging the public to exercise responsibility when recording and sharing police-related content, warning that misinformation and indiscriminate circulation of sensitive footage could undermine security operations and public confidence.