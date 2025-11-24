Trump Blasts Nigeria Over Christian Killings

US President Donald Trump has criticised the Nigerian government over what he described as the country’s failure to stop attacks targeting Christians, warning that continued violence could lead to the withdrawal of American financial support. Trump made the remarks in an audio message aired on Fox News Radio’s The Brian Kilmeade Show on Friday.

“I think Nigeria is a disgrace. The whole thing is a disgrace. They are killing people by the thousands. It is a genocide, and I am really angry about it,” Trump said, adding that the crisis went largely unnoticed until he raised the alarm. He accused Nigerian authorities of being ineffective in curbing the violence and said the US may stop subsidies if the killings continue.

Trump previously designated Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern over the alleged attacks, claiming that Christianity is “facing an existential threat” in the country. He warned that if the government fails to halt the violence, the American response would be “fast, vicious, and sweet.”

The comments prompted the Nigerian government to send a delegation to the United States for consultations. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth met with Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, urging decisive action to protect vulnerable communities. US Congressman Riley Moore also met with the delegation in Washington, DC, describing discussions as “frank, honest, and productive,” focusing on counterterrorism and the protection of civilians.

The Nigerian delegation included Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Bianca Ojukwu, Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, Attorney General of the Federation Lateef Fagbemi, Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede, and Chief of Defence Intelligence Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Undiendeye, among others.