Nigeria-US Partnership Vital For Security, Lawmaker Says

Babajimi Benson, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Defence, has highlighted the critical role of closer collaboration between Nigeria and the United States in tackling the country’s growing insecurity and strategic challenges. Speaking after a series of meetings with senior US officials, Benson said the discussions underscored that “both countries are stronger together,” noting that Nigeria’s security architecture would benefit from sustained US support.

Benson, along with other relevant committee chairmen, met a US delegation led by Cassandra Carraway and Mark Handloff on 19 November 2025, following earlier consultations on 13 August with the military–political adviser at the US Embassy. He said the engagements reaffirmed the enduring partnership and shared commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in Nigeria.

The lawmaker explained that both sides agreed on the need to deepen trust, expand US assistance in counter-insurgency operations, strengthen human-rights protections, and enhance legislative diplomacy. He added that the focus of Nigeria-US relations should highlight the creativity and resilience of Nigerian youth and the ongoing reforms aimed at restoring Nigeria’s status as Africa’s leading economy.

Benson stressed that condemnation or confrontation is counterproductive at this stage of Nigeria’s democratic development, advocating instead for constructive engagement as the most effective approach to addressing insecurity and governance concerns. “Cooperation, collaboration and constructive partnership are the most effective tools for addressing our security concerns, deepening our democracy and protecting human rights,” he said.

He concluded that honest dialogue, fair criticism, and mutual accountability, within a framework of respect and shared strategic interests, remain the surest pathways to a more peaceful, stable, and prosperous Nigeria, benefiting both nations.