Tech-Driven Partnerships Key To Nigeria’s Security Future

John David, a cybersecurity expert and CEO of Data Addicts LLC, has urged Nigeria to adopt a technology-driven, sovereign approach to tackling its complex security challenges. Speaking on the need for modern security collaborations, David, a US army veteran, highlighted threats ranging from terrorism and cross-border crime to cyber attacks, stressing that traditional approaches are no longer sufficient.

“The Nigerian government recently outlined its terms for future foreign security assistance, signalling a move towards more sovereign and strategic engagements,” David said. “While international support, particularly from partners like the United States, is welcome, it must align strictly with national priorities.”

He explained that the new policy framework demands partnerships that prioritise capacity-building, intelligence-sharing, and technological empowerment, ensuring that external involvement strengthens Nigeria’s ability to lead on security matters.

David noted that nations must retain control of their security systems while leveraging advanced technology to improve resilience. His firm, Data Addicts, is positioning itself to support African governments with data analytics, cybersecurity frameworks, and digital threat-tracking tools to accelerate responses and fortify national defenses.

As Nigeria asserts greater control over its security architecture, David said the future lies in smart, sovereign, and tech-enabled partnerships that empower local agencies and promote long-term stability.