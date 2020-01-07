Chevron Shuts down Facilities as PENGASSAN Demands Removal of MD

The Chevron branch of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has demanded the removal of the Chairman and Managing Director of Chevron, Mr Jeff Ewing.

This call came after they passed a vote of no confidence on the board of the oil firm where another workers’ protest held at the company leading to a shutdown of facilities.

Union members were also said to have protested in other Chevron facilities across the country.

Chevron is the third-largest oil-producing company in Nigeria. It has 40% participation in eight onshore and shallow offshore fields as well as three operated and six non-operated deep water blocks in the country.

The workers who gave reasons for their vote stated that Ewing lacked integrity and as such should not be assigned to such a sensitive official role.

In the same vein, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) stood its ground over members that were sacked last year.

The union vowed to shut down the facilities of Chevron in Warri, Delta State if the company refused to reinstate the workers before the seven-day ultimatum elapsed.

The ultimatum letter which was issued by NUPENG dated January 1, 2020 and it disclosed that Chevron had ordered the sacking of 32 workers through its contractor, Cordeau Nigeria Limited because they had became members of NUPENG.

According to the General Secretary of NUPENG, Afolabi Olawale in an interview, he said that the workers were sacked in 2019 for trying to join the association, a decision the management of Chevron reportedly frowned at.

He insisted that the workers had a right to association, making Chevron’s directive an abuse of labour and workers’ rights.

Source: VON