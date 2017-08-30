CBN Pumps $250millon into Forex Market to Boost Liquidity

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, on Monday, injected the sum of $250 million into the inter-bank foreign exchange market.

The amount was auctioned by the apex bank as part of its efforts to intervene in the market so as to boost liquidity.

A breakdown of the intervention showed that the wholesale segment received $100 million, while the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) got $85 million, and the invisible segments was allotted $65 million.

Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department at the CBN, Mr Isaac Okorafor, disclosed yesterday that in the coming days, the bank will release more forex into the market.

He assured consumers of the apex bank’s determination to continue with the interventions to sustain the present stability.