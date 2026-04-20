Police, Navy launch joint operation to rescue 15 abducted passengers on Calabar–Oron waterway

Key points

15 passengers abducted by armed men on Calabar–Oron waterway.

Police, Navy and Akwa Ibom Command launch coordinated search-and-rescue operation.

Gunmen reportedly ambushed passenger ferry travelling from Calabar to Oron.

Main story

Security agencies have launched a coordinated tactical operation to rescue 15 passengers abducted by armed men along the Calabar–Oron waterway on Friday, in a renewed effort to curb rising incidents of maritime insecurity in the region.

The spokesperson of the Cross River State Police Command, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, confirmed the ongoing operation in a statement on Monday, noting that the police are working in collaboration with the Akwa Ibom State Police Command and the Nigerian Navy.

According to him, joint search-and-rescue teams have been deployed to ensure the safe recovery of the victims and the arrest of those responsible for the attack.

A naval officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the attackers ambushed the passenger ferry while it was en route from Calabar in Cross River State to Oron in Akwa Ibom State.

The waterway, which serves as a key transport route between the two coastal states, has in recent times witnessed growing security concerns, raising fears among commuters and operators who depend on the route for daily movement.

Bottom line

Authorities have assured that efforts are ongoing to rescue the abducted passengers and restore safety along the Calabar–Oron maritime corridor. Security agencies have also pledged to intensify patrols and strengthen collaboration to prevent future attacks on the waterway.