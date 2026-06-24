Burna Boy sets Billboard Hot 100 record for African artistes

Key points

Burna Boy becomes African artiste with most Billboard Hot 100 entries

Nigerian singer records ninth entry on the chart

Achievement moves him ahead of Tems, who has eight entries

New milestone comes through collaboration with Shakira on “Dai Dai”

Burna Boy also becomes first African artiste to chart in six consecutive years

Main story

Grammy-winning Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy has become the African artiste with the highest number of entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States.

The achievement follows the debut of his collaboration with Shakira, titled Dai Dai, at No. 75 on the chart. According to the report, the new entry brings Burna Boy’s total Billboard Hot 100 appearances to nine, moving him ahead of fellow Nigerian singer Tems, who has eight entries.

Burna Boy announced the milestone on his social media platforms on Tuesday, describing it as a significant achievement in his career. The song gained additional visibility following a performance by Burna Boy and Shakira at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Mexico. The achievement also makes Burna Boy the first African artiste to chart at least one song on the Billboard Hot 100 in six consecutive years.

His Billboard Hot 100 entries include Loved By You, Last Last, Sitting On Top of the World, Talibans II, Just Like Me, We Pray, WGFT, Only You and Dai Dai.

It is also reported that Burna Boy recently surpassed 40 million monthly listeners on Spotify and has received multiple nominations ahead of the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The issues

Growing global influence of Afrobeats

African representation on major international music charts

Billboard Hot 100 as a measure of global music success

International collaborations in African music

Streaming growth and global audience expansion

Bottom line

Burna Boy has set a new record for African artistes on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first to reach nine chart entries and extending his presence on the chart to six consecutive years.