Burna Boy Billed for Jimmy Kimmel Show

Burna Boy, Nigerian Afro-fusion singer, would be appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, an American talk show, ahead of the release of ‘African Giant’, his 2019 album.

Bizzle Osikoya, a self-acclaimed entertainment consultant, took to his social page to disclose that the eclectic singer would be coming on set on Tuesday evening.

Burna Boy would be featuring on the show days after his solo on ‘The Lion King’, Beyonce’s highly acclaimed 2019 album, which had appearances from a squad of international artistes — including Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar, and Childish Gambino.

The show, broadcast on ABC, has engaged renowned entertainers and public figures like Kanye West; Matt Damon; Harrison Ford; Will Arnett; Anthony Anderson; Kristen Bell; Jennifer Lawrence among many others.

In April 2019, Burna Boy had featured on ‘Sway in the Morning’, a show hosted by Sway Calloway, rapper and on-air personality, where he spoke about the stark realities of the African-American people.

BURNA BOY RELEASES NEW SINGLE ‘PULL UP’

With barely days to the release of ‘African Giant’, his upcoming album scheduled for July 26, Burna Boy has decided to bless us with ‘Pull Up’, a track off the forthcoming project.