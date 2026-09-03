Burna Boy becomes first Nigerian artiste to hit 4bn YouTube views

Key Points

Burna Boy has surpassed four billion views on YouTube.

He is the first Nigerian artiste to reach the milestone.

The achievement builds on his 2021 record of one billion views.

Main Story

Nigerian Grammy-winning artiste Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has become the first Nigerian artiste to surpass four billion views on YouTube.

The milestone was reached through the combined views of music videos and other content published on the artiste’s official YouTube channel.

Burna Boy’s catalogue includes songs such as “Ye,” “On The Low,” “Last Last” and “For My Hand”, which have collectively attracted hundreds of millions of views on the platform.

The latest achievement adds to a series of international milestones recorded by the artiste as his music continues to reach audiences across Africa, Europe, North America and other regions.

The Issues

The milestone highlights the growing importance of digital platforms in expanding the international audience for Nigerian music.

It also reflects the continued global reach of Afrobeats, with Nigerian artistes increasingly using streaming and video platforms to reach audiences beyond the domestic market.

Burna Boy’s four-billion-view milestone places him among the leading African artistes on YouTube and establishes a new benchmark for Nigerian music on the platform.

What’s Next

The milestone is expected to further strengthen Burna Boy’s position among Africa’s leading artistes on YouTube as his catalogue continues to attract international audiences.

The achievement also provides another measure of the growing global audience for Nigerian music through digital platforms.

Bottom Line

Burna Boy has become the first Nigerian artiste to surpass four billion YouTube views, four years after becoming the first to cross one billion. The milestone further underscores the expanding international reach of Nigerian music and Afrobeats.