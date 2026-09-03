Anthony Joshua yet to sign Tyson Fury fight contract

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 3, 2026

Keypoints

Anthony Joshua has yet to sign the contract for his proposed heavyweight fight against Tyson Fury.

British promoter Frank Warren said Fury has already signed his side of the agreement.

Disagreements over the proposed venue and other contractual details are delaying the fight.

Joshua’s original contract favoured a UK venue, with Wembley Stadium reportedly among the options.

Netflix and Saudi-backed Sela are pushing for the bout to be staged at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Warren said the conflicting contracts must be amended before the fight can be finalised.

Fury reportedly signed his contract in January when the fight was initially scheduled for September.

Main Story

Anthony Joshua is yet to sign the contract for his proposed heavyweight showdown with Tyson Fury, with disagreements over the venue and other contractual details threatening to delay the long-awaited all-British clash, British promoter Frank Warren confirmed that Fury has already completed his side of the agreement, but said outstanding contractual differences involving the venue and broadcasting arrangements must be resolved before the fight can be finalised.

Joshua’s original contract reportedly favoured a venue in the United Kingdom, with Wembley Stadium among the options under consideration, However, organisers and broadcasters Netflix and Saudi-backed Sela are pushing for the fight to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Warren said the conflicting contracts need to be amended, leaving Joshua’s camp to resolve the outstanding issues, “It’s not for me to give him [a deadline]; it’s the people who are paying the money. It’s all this stuff, as I said from the beginning, it’s about contracts. I know what the contracts say. The contracts have all got to be amended,” Warren told The Independent.

He added that Fury had already signed and was prepared to fight regardless of the eventual location, “Tyson’s signed. Tyson’s done. He don’t care when the fight takes place. If they want it in New York, they want it in Barbados, they want it on the Isle of Wight, he’s signed. He’s done.”

The Issues

The main obstacle is reportedly a conflict between the contracts covering the fighters and the television and promotional arrangements, According to Warren, Fury signed his contract in January when the fight was originally expected to take place in September, However, the proposed schedule was disrupted after Joshua was involved in an accident, forcing the fight plans to be pushed back.

The fight was subsequently considered for November, but the venue remained unresolved, with different contracts reportedly specifying different locations, Warren explained that one contract identifies one venue, another lists a different venue, while the television contract contains another location.

What’s Being Said

Warren has made clear that Fury’s side has completed its contractual obligations and that the remaining issues are outside his direct control, “He signed for the fight in January,” Warren said, “The fight was supposed to take place in September, but what happened with AJ and his accident, that all got pushed back.”

He explained that after Joshua returned to action, the proposed fight was moved again, but disagreements over the venue and broadcasting arrangements continued, “Then, it was decided to put it on in November. But one contract says one venue, the other contract says another venue, and the TV contract says another venue. I don’t do the contracts.”

What’s Next

Joshua’s camp and the other parties involved must resolve the contractual disagreements before the fight can be officially confirmed, The venue remains one of the biggest outstanding issues, with Wembley Stadium and Madison Square Garden reportedly among the competing options, Until the contracts are amended and Joshua signs his agreement, the proposed Joshua Fury showdown remains subject to further delay.

Bottom Line

The highly anticipated Anthony Joshua Tyson Fury fight has yet to be finalised, despite Fury having already signed his contract, With disagreements over the venue and other contractual terms still unresolved, Joshua’s signature is now one of the key requirements before the long awaited heavyweight clash can move forward.