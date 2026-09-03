Alpha tops Nigeria’s Netflix film chart this week

Key Points

Alpha takes the number one position on Nigeria’s Netflix film chart.

The Whisper Man and The Secret Woman rank second and third.

Abigail rounds off the top 10.

Main Story

Alpha, an action-adventure film, has emerged as the most-watched film on Netflix in Nigeria this week, topping the platform’s film chart.

The film secured the number one position after attracting strong viewership among Nigerian Netflix subscribers.

The Whisper Man, a mystery thriller about a troubled man confronting a sinister figure from his past, ranked second.

The Secret Woman, a drama centred on relationships, secrets and personal struggles, occupied third place.

Anacondas: Trail of Blood, an action-horror film involving deadly snakes and a fight for survival, came fourth.

The fifth position went to Facing El Chapo, a documentary exploring the dangerous world surrounding notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

Colours of Fire, a drama exploring human relationships and resilience, ranked sixth.

The Issues

The weekly Netflix chart provides an indication of the films attracting the most attention among viewers in Nigeria during the period.

The rankings span action, thriller, drama, documentary, horror and disaster genres, showing a varied selection among the week’s most-viewed films.

What’s Being Said

“Alpha has topped Nigeria’s Netflix film chart this week.” – Netflix chart ranking.

What’s Next

Grand Theft Auto 5: Extended Look, an extended look at the popular action-adventure video game, ranked seventh.

The Last House, a thriller centred on danger and survival, came eighth, while 2012, a disaster film depicting a global catastrophe and humanity’s struggle for survival, occupied ninth place.

Rounding off the top 10 was Abigail, a horror thriller about kidnappers who discover that their young captive is more dangerous than expected.

Bottom Line

Alpha leads Nigeria’s Netflix film chart this week, followed by The Whisper Man and The Secret Woman. The top 10 includes films across several genres, from action and drama to documentary and horror.