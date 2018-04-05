Buhari to Attend CHOGM in London, to arrive London Early for Undisclosed Reason

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Nigeria on April 9 for London, ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) scheduled to take place between April 16 and 20 in the British capital.

A top presidency source on Tuesday said that the president was leaving Nigeria ahead of the meeting to attend to some private matters in the United Kingdom.

The source, however, did not explain the nature of the private matters the president wants to attend to.

At the CHOGM summit, leaders will focus on delivering a sustainable, fairer, a more secure and prosperous future for the citizens of its member states.

The summit’s theme is: “Towards a Common Future” and is focused on building on the strengths of the 53 nations that make up the Commonwealth to ensure this unique organisation is responsive to global challenges and delivers a more prosperous, secure, sustainable and fair future for all its citizens, particularly its young people.

The summit will aim to build links between countries to offer young people access to knowledge and skills; and give them a voice on key issues such as democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

During the week of April 16, leaders will attend working sessions to discuss shared global challenges, attend a dinner hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace and gather at Windsor Castle for the Leaders’ Retreat – a day when leaders engage in frank dialogue and set the course for future Commonwealth cooperation.