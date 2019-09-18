Buhari Shuts down Obono-Obla led SPIP

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja dissolved the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) chaired until his suspension by Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla.

Obono-Obla was recently suspended over allegations of abuse of office and gross misconduct.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said following the dissolution, the president had directed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to take over the functions of the panel.

He also said the president remarked that he was awaiting the outcome of the investigation into Obono-Obla’s misdemeanors.

Adesina also said the president thanked all members of the panel for their services.