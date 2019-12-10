Buhari Seeks Senate’s Approval of FIRS, AMCON Nominee Chairmen

Buhari Seeks Senate’s Approval of FIRS, AMCON Nominee Chairmen

- December 10, 2019
President Muhammadu Buhari has sought the Senate’s approval for the nomination of Muhammad Nami as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to replace Babatunde Fowler, whose four-year tenure as FIRS boss ended on Monday.

He also sought the leave of the upper chamber for the appointment of Edward Adamu, as the Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

The president, in two separate letters to the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, and read at Tuesday’s plenary, urged the senators to ensure the early confirmation of the nominees.

Details later…

Source: THISDAY

