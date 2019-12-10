Sowore’s Re-arrest: House of Reps to Investigate Claims Alleging DSS Invasion of Court

Sowore’s Re-arrest: House of Reps to Investigate Claims Alleging DSS Invasion of Court

By
- December 10, 2019
- in COVER, NEWSLETTER, POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
2
0
Sowore

The House of Representatives has mandated its relevant committees to investigate the action of the Department of State Service (DSS) operatives following the rearrest convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, at the premises of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The matter was raised by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu during plenary on Tuesday.

The lawmaker described the occurrence as an abuse on the sanctity of the courtroom.

He said the reported invasion of the courtroom by DSS operatives can be seen as one arm of government attempting to overpower another, which will spell doom for the country’s democracy.

More to follow…

Source: Channels TV

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Buhari Seeks Senate’s Approval of FIRS, AMCON Nominee Chairmen

President Muhammadu Buhari has sought the Senate’s approval