Buhari Nominates IMF Director, Kingsley Obiora for CBN Deputy Governor Position

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated an Alternate Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Dr. Kingsley Obiora as a Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), subject to Senate confirmation.

With his nomination, Obiora will be replacing Dr. Joseph Okwu Nnanna, the Deputy Governor of the CBN currently in charge of Economic Policy, who will attain the age of 70 at the end of this month and will retire.

Prior to working with the IMF, Obiora worked with the CBN from 2014-2018 where he was the Special Adviser to the CBN Governor on economic matters and contributed significantly to the overall analytical and policy framework of the CBN. He also led the team of several technical aides attached to the governor’s office.

From 2011 to 2014, he served as a Technical Adviser to the Economic Management Team as well as Special Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan’s Chief Economic Adviser.

From 2007 to 2009 he worked with the IMF as an economist in the European Department where he was responsible for Lithuania and involved in real sector issues, analyses and forecasts for the country, among several other responsibilities.

Obiora is a seasoned economist, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics and Statistics from the University of Benin, as well as a Master of Science and Ph.D. Degrees in Economics from the University of Ibadan.

In addition to his qualifications, he has attended several training programmes in Nigeria and overseas.

