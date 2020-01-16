Quickteller Commences Sale of 2020 JAMB ePin/ Digital Registration commences for 2020 JAMB

Parents and guardians of wards intending to sit for the 2020 UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination) and DE (Direct Entry) examinations can now obtain the required JAMB(Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board) e-PIN from the comfort of their homes via Quickteller.

Quicteller, the consumer payment platform of Pan-African integrated digital payments company, Interswitch, opened its platform for the sales of JAMB (Joint Admission and Matriculation Board) ePIns on Monday, January 13, 2020.

Registration for both exams – UTME and DE – will last for six weeks and end on Monday, February 17, 2020. Candidates are advised to optimize the registration period.

The Quickteller platform simplifies the registration process and eliminates the previously cumbersome JAMB registration process faced by many candidates nationwide.

For a seamless registration process, prospective candidates should follow these easy steps;

Text your “FirstName MiddleName LastName” to short code “55019”.

(Ensure the names are in the specified order and separated from each other by a space. e.g. Adewale Chukwu Adamu)

You will receive an SMS acknowledging receipt of the request. You will then receive a profile code (Your unique ID) via SMS

Log on to quickteller.com/jamb , select “Pay For UTME or “Pay For DE” as applicable

Enter your profile code, and then proceed to make payment.

You will receive your jamb ePIN after confirmation of successful payment.

Take your ePin to the closest CBT centre to complete registration

Candidates who wish to explore other channels can purchase the e-Pin via the options below;

OR

Visit any Quickteller Paypoint agent to proceed.

OR

Visit any bank branch and request to pay for JAMB ePin

You will receive your ePIN after confirmation of successful payment.

Take ePin to the closest CBT centre to complete registration

Olawale Akanbi, Group Head, Quickteller Marketing, said: “Quickteller is committed to ensuring that payment is one less thing to worry about for our customers. One of such payments is the JAMB ePin. With our platform, prospective candidates can seamlessly initiate their registration process and purchase their 2020 JAMB ePins. In fact, the process is so easy, the candidates can actually complete it on their own, from their mobile phones. We like to reassure our customers that with Quickteller, Everything is Possible.”

The CBT examination will commence from March 14 to April 4, 2020.

