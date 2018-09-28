Buhari Congratulates Osun Governor-elect on Victory at Polls

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Governor-elect of Osun State, Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola, for winning the keenly contested election.

President Buhari extended warm felicitations to the state and national campaign teams that worked assiduously to guarantee the victory at the polls, while commending the outgoing Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola for eight years of steadfastness and service to his people.

“Thank you Osun State for supporting our good governance agenda by re-electing the APC. I assure you that we will continue to work for the progress and prosperity of the state and the nation,” he said.

The President urged the Governor-elect to always remember that the electorate expects unreserved commitment to delivering results that directly impact their lives and families.

President Buhari affirmed that the successful election in the State further strengthens the democratic culture in the country, extolling INEC for, once again, making the country proud.

President Buhari commended the maturity, loyalty and courage of all contestants in putting in their best to be elected to serve the state and urged them to seek redress in court, where they disagree with the outcome.