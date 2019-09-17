BudgIT Co-Founder Seun Onigbinde Resigns from New Role after Public Backlash

Following public backlash, Co-founder of BudgIT, Mr. Seun Onigbinde, who was recently appointed as Technical Adviser to the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clem Agba, tendered his resignation Monday.

He had been a fierce critic of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, often calling the government’s accumulation of both local and foreign debt to question.

There had been an increasing condemnation of his appointment as a result of his hard stance against the management of public finances by the present government.

However, caving in to pressure, Omigbinde, in his letter of resignation said: “Upon further reflections on the furore that has been generated by my new role as the Technical Adviser to the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, I humbly resign the appointment.”

“I am very grateful to the Honourable Minister, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, for believing in my expertise and I also thank everyone who sent his or her congratulations to me in the short period. I have also been humbled by the faith and belief that numerous persons have expressed in me.

“My sincere interest is to see a Nigeria that grows and optimizes resources for the benefits of all Nigerians.

“My loyalty to the good cause of our nation, Nigeria compelled me to accept the call to provide technical skills and this experience has more than strengthened it.

“I also want to wish the Nigerian Government, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, well. I will always be of help to the federal government in my capacity as the Director of BudgIT, a critical fiscal transparency group, as I have been to several agencies.

“I would also work to ensure that BudgIT continues to build civic awareness on the right of every Nigerian to know how public resources are managed.”

However, an aide to the minister told THISDAY that a decision on his resignation was yet to be taken.

In a telephone chat, he said a meeting will soon be convened to review the development.

Source: THISDAY