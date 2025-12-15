BUA Rewards 510 Long-Serving Employees With N30bn At 2025 Night Of Excellence

BUA Group has disbursed a total of N30 billion to 510 employees in recognition of long service, loyalty and outstanding performance at its 2025 Night of Excellence and Long Service Awards, marking one of the largest employee reward initiatives by a private sector company in Nigeria.

The ceremony celebrated staff whose years of service span from five years to more than four decades, underscoring the Group’s long-held belief that sustainable and enduring businesses are built on the dedication of their people.

Speaking at the event, the Founder and Executive Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, described the occasion as an opportunity to honour commitment, resilience and shared ownership of the company’s growth story. He recalled that from humble beginnings 36 years ago, BUA has evolved into one of Nigeria’s most valuable listed conglomerates, with a combined market capitalisation now running into trillions of naira.

Rabiu stressed, however, that the transformation was not the product of individual effort or capital alone, but the collective contribution of employees who believed in the Group’s vision long before its successes became evident.

“Every factory built, every system strengthened, every challenge overcome and every milestone achieved bears the imprint of employees who committed themselves to the vision long before the results were visible,” he said.

He reaffirmed that BUA regards its workforce as partners in a shared legacy rather than merely employees, adding that loyalty, professionalism and excellence must be recognised in practical and meaningful ways.

Under the 2025 awards programme, N30 billion was allocated to 510 awardees across several long-service and excellence categories. Owing to time constraints, only 41 recipients—those in the highest award brackets—received their honours on stage from the chairman during the ceremony. These awards ranged from N100 million to N1 billion.

The on-stage recipients included 16 staff who received N100 million each, nine recipients of N200 million each, seven recipients of N250 million each, three recipients of N500 million each, five recipients of N1 billion each, as well as one special award recipient whose cash award was not disclosed at the event.

The special award was presented to Kabiru Rabiu in recognition of his exceptional loyalty, leadership and long-standing contribution to the growth and stability of the BUA Group.

All other awardees had received their plaques and cheques ahead of the ceremony or are scheduled to receive them at their respective plants and operational locations across the country.

Rabiu described the financial rewards as a token of appreciation, noting that no amount of money could fully compensate for decades of dedication, personal sacrifice and belief in the company’s mission.

Looking ahead, he said the Group would continue to expand capacity, invest in advanced technologies and deepen its presence across its core sectors, including cement, food, sugar and infrastructure, while ensuring that the people who built the organisation continue to grow alongside it.

The Night of Excellence and Long Service Awards, he added, reflects BUA Group’s culture of shared prosperity, long-term thinking and respect for its workforce.

The event was attended by staff, partners and customers, as well as prominent captains of industry and dignitaries, including Aliko Dangote, the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, the Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite, and the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, alongside friends and well-wishers of the Group.