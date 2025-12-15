Residents Laud Calabar Governor’s Free Christmas Bus Service

Residents of Calabar, the capital of Cross River State, have commended Governor Bassey Otu for launching a free Christmas bus service, describing it as a timely relief that eases the burden of high transportation costs during the festive season.

The initiative, branded “Xmas Free Transport Service,” was launched recently to assist residents and visitors in moving around the city with ease and at no cost. Governor Otu explained that the service forms part of his administration’s “People First” agenda and complements the Carnival Calabar theme for 2025, “Traces of Time.”

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony on December 1, 2025, the governor emphasised that the initiative was designed to bring joy, convenience, and a sense of unity to Cross Riverians during Christmas.

Residents, speaking with The PUNCH on Monday, hailed the scheme as a practical and impactful measure.

Ukomma Sampson said, “I want to throw a big shout-out to our Governor, Sen. Bassey Otu, our sweet Prince, for providing free buses that take us wherever we need to go. Since the launch, I have not paid for transportation, and it has really helped us save money.”

Mary Obi, a trader in Calabar South, added, “This is the first time in years that I can travel home after sales with ease. I just carry my loads, take a free bus, and reach home without spending a dime. I thank our governor and hope he sustains this kind gesture beyond the Christmas season.”

Pascal Ijom, a resident of Ekorinim in Calabar Main Town, described the service as a boost to the local economy. He also urged the government to address other cost-of-living challenges, including the high cost of rent, to create a balanced urban environment.

Effiom Ekeng, a father of four from Marian, Calabar Main Town, commended the initiative but suggested that the free bus service be expanded to other parts of the state, including Ikom, Obubra, Obudu, Obanliku, Bakassi, Akpabuyo, and Odukpani, to benefit more residents.

Traders at the popular Watt Market, in separate remarks, praised Governor Otu’s initiative, describing it as a deliberate effort to support the less privileged and improve accessibility across the city during the festive period.

The free Christmas bus service has thus been widely welcomed as a tangible demonstration of Governor Otu’s commitment to easing economic pressures for residents while enhancing mobility during the festive season.