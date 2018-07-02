Breaking News: Court Grants Former NSA, Sambo Dasuki Bail

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the release of former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki on bail.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu on Monday granted Dasuki bail in the sum of N200m bail bonds and two sureties each in like sum.

Justice Ojukwu ruled that the sureties must be public servants of no less than Grade Level 16, and must deposit evidence of last promotion to the court registrar.

The Judge directed that where the sureties are private persons, the court are to pay same amounts, adding that a deposit of the sum of N100m will be made to the bank account of the court.

The judge said the sureties must be owners of landed properties in the FCT and must deposit original copies of the land title to the court registrar.

She said Dasuki’s international passport should remain with the court.

The judge ruled that Dasuki’s detention without trial is a violation of his fundamental rights as provided by the constitution.

Dasuki is facing charges over the diversion of the sum of $2.1 billion arms funds in different courts of the FCT. He is also being charged for unlawful possession of firearms at a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Details later…