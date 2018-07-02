Breaking News: Court Grants Former NSA, Sambo Dasuki Bail

Breaking News: Court Grants Former NSA, Sambo Dasuki Bail

By
- July 2, 2018
- in LEGAL, POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
124
0
Sambo DasukiFormer National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the release of former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo  Dasuki on bail.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu on Monday granted Dasuki bail in the sum of N200m bail bonds and two sureties each in like sum.

Justice Ojukwu ruled that the sureties must be public servants of no less than Grade Level 16, and must deposit evidence of last promotion to the court registrar.

The Judge directed that where the sureties are private persons, the court are to pay same amounts, adding that a deposit of the sum of N100m will be made to the bank account of the court.

The judge said the sureties must be owners of landed properties in the FCT and must deposit original copies of the land title to the court registrar.

She said Dasuki’s international passport should remain with the court.

The judge ruled that Dasuki’s detention without trial is a violation of his fundamental rights as provided by the constitution.

Dasuki is facing charges over the diversion of the sum of $2.1 billion arms funds in different courts of the FCT. He is also being charged for unlawful possession of firearms at a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Details later…

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Herdsmen-Farmers Clashes: Lai Mohammed Debunks Islamisation, Ethnic Cleansing Claims by Nigerians

Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said