FCT High Court Turns Down Jolly Nyame’s Bail Application

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Gudu, Abuja, has refused to grant bail to a former governor of Taraba State, Jolly Nyame.

Nyame, who is currently serving 14-year jail term in Kuje Prison, Abuja, was denied bail on Wednesday by Justice Adebukola Banjoko who dismissed an application filed by the former governor.

The judge had convicted the former governor in May on corruption charges involving the diversion of monies to the tune of N1.6 billion belonging to Taraba State.

Ruling on the bail application today, Justice Banjoko held that the request was “unmeritorious” as bail cannot be granted to a convict as a matter of right.

She, however, stated that such application can only the granted under exceptional circumstances which could include ill health.

Nyame had applied for bail on the grounds that he was denied access to traditional herbal medicine with which he was treating hypertension and diabetes, where he is currently serving his term.

The judge had convicted Mr Nyame on May 30 of criminal breach of trust in the fraud case preferred against him by the

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had accused Nyame of criminally misappropriating the funds while he served as governor between 1999 and 2007.

Justice Banjoko found him guilty of 27 out of the 41 counts levelled against him and jailed him for 14 years without an option of fine.