BREAKING: AAC Suspends Sowore for Alleged Financial Misappropriation

The National Chairman and the presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Sowore Omoyele and either others have been suspended from the party.

This was the resolution of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party yesterday.

Announcing the decision of the party, Okwi Ibeh, a member of NEC said Omoyele was suspended for inability to convene or hold the conditionally mandated quarterly meeting of the NEC, anti-party activities, financial misappropriation, allowing inflow of foreign funds into the party and personally retaining same in contravention of Section 225 (3)(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

More Details later…