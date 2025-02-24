Brazil’s JBS Group To Invest $2.5bn In Ogun’s Livestock Industry

Ogun State is set to benefit from a major foreign investment as JBS, the world’s largest protein producer, has announced plans to invest $2.5 billion in Nigeria’s livestock sector.

The investment was confirmed during a visit by JBS Controlling Shareholder, Wesley Batista, alongside Flour Mills of Nigeria Chairman, John Coumantaros, to Governor Dapo Abiodun at his Abeokuta office. Batista described Nigeria as Africa’s economic hub with vast agricultural potential, expressing readiness to bring JBS’s expertise to strengthen the country’s livestock industry.

Founded in 1953, JBS has grown into a global powerhouse with operations across Brazil, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company processes millions of livestock daily and has interests in multiple sectors, including energy, finance, and agribusiness.

Governor Abiodun highlighted Ogun’s strategic advantages, including its expansive landmass, strong infrastructure, and access to major markets. He assured investors of seamless land acquisition, improved security, and access to affordable power. The Nigeria Investment Promotion Council (NIPC) also confirmed that Ogun would be a key beneficiary of the planned investment.

This development aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s drive to attract foreign investments and boost Nigeria’s agricultural value chain, aiming to enhance food security and economic growth.