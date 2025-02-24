FG, Olam Agri Partner to Strengthen Nigeria’s Agribusiness Sector

The Federal Government and Olam Agri are engaging in high-level discussions to expand investments in Nigeria’s agricultural sector. The focus is on fertilizer production, irrigation systems, and food processing infrastructure to enhance local food production, reduce costs, and create jobs.

Olam Agri, a subsidiary of the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC), is committing to increased investment in agricultural infrastructure. The company is prioritizing fertilizer production and irrigation expansion to improve crop yields, lower dependence on imports, and strengthen supply chains.

Plans are also underway to establish modern processing facilities, which will increase local value addition, create employment, and drive economic resilience. These initiatives align with the government’s vision for food self-sufficiency and post-harvest loss reduction.

During the discussions, Minister of Finance Wale Edun reaffirmed the government’s dedication to supporting private-sector investment. He emphasized the importance of Olam Agri’s role in improving food security and economic diversification, which aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s broader economic strategy.

The Federal Government is implementing policies to assist agribusinesses by investing in rural infrastructure, strategic grain reserves, and accessible credit facilities for farmers. These efforts, combined with private-sector participation, aim to drive long-term agricultural sustainability.

Olam Agri is working closely with federal and state governments as well as local farming communities to develop innovative, localized solutions. Through public-private partnerships, the company seeks to promote modern agricultural techniques, improve market access for smallholder farmers, and enhance value chain efficiency.

With challenges such as climate change, inadequate infrastructure, and fluctuating commodity prices, strategic investments from private sector leaders like Olam Agri are key to driving sustainable growth and ensuring Nigeria’s agricultural resilience.