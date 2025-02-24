Week 35 Pool Results For Sat 1 Mar 2024 UK 2024/2025

Week 35 Pool Results : Stay updated with the latest football pool results, including live scores, Saturday match outcomes, British and Aussie pool results, fixtures, and pools panel verdicts. We provide timely updates on the first-half and full-time results to keep you informed.

Week 35 Pool Results Highlights 

This week’s Week 35 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria. Stay tuned for reliable and accurate updates throughout the week.

  • Live Updates: Full-time scores and results for this week’s matches are published promptly after confirmation.
  • Panel Decisions: For postponed matches, the pools panel provides halftime results, which are shared as soon as they are agreed upon.
WEEK: 35; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 01-March-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1BournemouthWolves-:--:-Saturday
2Crystal P.Millwall-:--:-EKO
3Man CityPlymouth-:--:-LKO
4Man Utd.Fulham-:--:-Sunday
5NewcastleBrighton-:--:-Sunday
6PrestonBurnley-:--:-EKO
7BlackburnNorwich-:--:-EKO
8LeedsWest Brom-:--:-EKO
9LutonPortsmouth-:--:-Saturday
10MiddlesbroDerby-:--:-Saturday
11Oxford Utd.Coventry-:--:-EKO
12Q.P.R.Sheff Utd.-:--:-Saturday
13StokeWatford-:--:-Saturday
14BarnsleyLincoln-:--:-Saturday
15BirminghamWycombe-:--:-EKO
16Bristol R.Rotherham-:--:-Saturday
17Burton A.Mansfield-:--:-Saturday
18CrawleyCambridge U.-:--:-Saturday
19ExeterNorthampton-:--:-Saturday
20Leyton O.Charlton-:--:-Saturday
21PeterboroShrewsbury-:--:-Saturday
22StevenageHuddersfield-:--:-Saturday
23StockportBlackpool-:--:-Saturday
24Wigan A.Reading-:--:-Saturday
25WrexhamBolton-:--:-EKO
26A.WimbledonBromley-:--:-Saturday
27CheltenhamGrimsby-:--:-Saturday
28ChesterfieldCrewe-:--:-Saturday
29DoncasterNewport Co.-:--:-Saturday
30FleetwoodNotts Co.-:--:-Saturday
31GillinghamMorecambe-:--:-Saturday
32HarrogateAccrington-:--:-Saturday
33Milton K.D.Colchester-:--:-Saturday
34Salford C.Bradford C.-:--:-EKO
35TranmerePort Vale-:--:-EKO
36WalsallSwindon-:--:-Saturday
37AberdeenDundee Utd.-:--:-Sunday
38DundeeSt J’Stone-:--:-Saturday
39HibernianHearts-:--:-Sunday
40RangersMotherwell-:--:-Saturday
41Ross CountyKilmarnock-:--:-Saturday
42St MirrenCeltic-:--:-LKO
43Ayr Utd.Airdrie-:--:-Saturday
44DunfermlineMorton-:--:-Saturday
45HamiltonFalkirk-:--:-Saturday
46RaithQueens Pk-:--:-Saturday
47AlloaC. Rangers-:--:-Saturday
48ArbroathAnnan-:--:-Saturday
49DumbartonStenhsemuir-:--:-Saturday
