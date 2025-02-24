Nigeria Pushes To Become A Global Fintech Leader – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu says his administration is taking decisive steps to position Nigeria as a global leader in financial technology. This follows a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Flutterwave, and Alami, aimed at accelerating Nigeria’s fintech-driven digital transformation.

“Yesterday, I met with the leadership of Flutterwave and Alami Capital to discuss ways to strengthen our digital economy. Together, we are eliminating barriers to help businesses grow,” Tinubu states in a tweet on Sunday evening.

“With the leadership of Minister Wale Edun, Dr. Armstrong Ume Takang of MOFI, and Dr. Inuwa Kashifu Abdullahi of NITDA, we are making bold moves to position Nigeria as a global fintech powerhouse. Nigeria is open for business!”

He emphasizes that by supporting local digital platforms, his administration is driving job creation, economic diversification, and sustainable development, reinforcing Nigeria’s status as Africa’s largest economy.

“To all fintech innovators: Nigeria is ready to support your vision. We want to see Nigerian products and services in homes across Africa,” Tinubu adds.

Key Highlights of the MoU

The agreement, signed during a meeting between top fintech executives and NITDA’s leadership, outlines major areas of collaboration to advance Nigeria’s digital economy.

Key Areas of Focus

Enhancing Public-Private Partnerships – Developing digital payment infrastructure and fintech financing to boost Nigeria’s digital sector.

– Developing to boost Nigeria’s digital sector. Digital Nigeria Week 2025 – Showcasing fintech innovations, hosting SME workshops, panel discussions, and driving strategic partnerships within the tech space.

– Showcasing within the tech space. Supporting National Digital Growth – Aligning with government initiatives such as the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), the NITDA Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2.0), and programs for digital skills development.

By leveraging the expertise of Flutterwave, a leading African payments technology company, and Alami, a key fintech player, the partnership aims to drive entrepreneurship, expand financial inclusion, and create a secure digital environment.

Boosting Digital Skills and Financial Inclusion

This collaboration is expected to have a major impact on Nigeria’s digital economy, particularly in:

Empowering SMEs with digital financial tools

Expanding access to digital literacy programs

Strengthening cybersecurity and financial infrastructure

Additionally, NITDA recently partnered with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to train 30 million Nigerians in digital skills.

NITDA Director-General Inuwa Kashifu Abdullahi highlights that this initiative aligns with the agency’s Digital Literacy for All (DL4ALL) Initiative, a key part of its Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2.0).

The partnership, facilitated by Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, aims to equip young Nigerians with critical tech skills, positioning the country for long-term economic transformation and sustainable growth in the digital sector.