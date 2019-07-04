Boeing to Compensate Families of 737 Max Crash Victims with $100 million

Boeing, aircraft manufacturer, has set aside $100 million to support families of those who died in two 737 Max crashes, according to CNN.

Boeing’s 737 Max jets were grounded worldwide after one of its aircraft flown by Ethiopian Airlines crashed shortly after takeoff in March.

Pius Adesanmi, renowned writer, and Biodun Bashua, a former UN and African Union (AU) deputy joint special representative in Darfur, Sudan, were the two Nigerians who died on the ill-fated Ethiopian Airlines aircraft.

The incident occurred after a 737 Max flown Lion Air, an Indonesian airline, crashed in 2018.

The compensation is coming after families – including Adesanmi’s- sued the aircraftmanufacturer over the crash in June.

Nomaan Husain, counsel to the Adesanmi’s, had said: “Our goal with these lawsuits is to obtain answers for our grieving clients and hold the Boeing Company accountable for creating this tragedy.”

Boeing said the money would be given to local nonprofits and community groups that will distribute the funds to the relatives of the 346 people who died in the crashes.

A spokesperson for the aircraft manufacturer was quoted as saying that people who accept funds from the $100 million compensation fund will not be required to give up the right to pursue legal action against the company.

