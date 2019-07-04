WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagam Users Experience Service Glitch

U.S. major social media platforms of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Twitter are experiencing global problems Wednesday as users reported failed attempts to upload pictures and other posts.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, which all are owned by Facebook, are reporting problems around the world, and the outages were concentrated in the eastern United States, and parts of Europe and South America, according to Down Detector, which tracks service interruptions on a variety of sites across the world.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We’re sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” Facebook said.

Twitter also confirmed in a tweet that its service is “currently having some issues with DM delivery and notifications.”

“We’re working on a fix and will follow up as soon as we have an update for you. Apologies for the inconvenience,” Twitter Support added.

Facebook suffered similar partial outage in March this year, which affected its global users for almost 24 hours, as a result of what it called a change to its system.

Source: Xinhuanet