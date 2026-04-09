BizWatch Nigeria: News of the Week in 5 Minutes | Sun, Nov 9th – Sat, Nov 15th, 2025

Another week is in the bag, and as expected, Nigeria didn’t take a break from making the news cycle interesting. From government updates that got everyone talking, to major business moves, tech developments, economic insights, and the viral trends that dominated social media, this week brought its fair share of buzz and big moments.

If you missed anything, relax.

We’ve packed all the top stories and biggest conversations into a sharp, clean 5-minute recap to keep you informed, engaged, and ahead of the gist.

No long story. No noise.

Just the must-know highlights, delivered the BizWatch way.

🎥 Press play and catch up on everything that shaped the week. Staying informed has never felt this easy.