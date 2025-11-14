Interswitch Wraps Up TechConnect 5.0 In Lagos, Championing Collaboration And Innovation For Africa’s Digital Future

TechConnect 5.0 series concluded on a high note in Lagos as Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, hosted the grand finale of its multi-city innovation and engagement platform. The event convened regulators, financial institutions, fintech innovators, and technology leaders to advance conversations around innovation, collaboration, and compliance across Nigeria’s digital economy.

Hosted at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, the Lagos edition, themed “United Frontiers: Growth Powered by Innovation, Collaboration and Compliance”, marked the culmination of a multi-city journey that had previously made stops in Enugu and Abuja. It reinforced Interswitch’s commitment to fostering synergy among ecosystem stakeholders to build a trusted, inclusive, and innovation-driven financial landscape.

Delivering the keynote address, Akeem Lawal, Managing Director, Payment Processing & Switching (Interswitch Purepay), reflected on the evolution of the TechConnect platform and its growing influence across Nigeria’s fintech and payments landscape.

“At Interswitch, we’ve always believed that innovation thrives best in an environment built on trust, collaboration, and shared purpose. Through TechConnect, we’ve created a space for regulators, banks, fintechs, and innovators to connect, exchange ideas, and explore how compliance can become a true enabler of scalable growth.

When we talk about powering Africa’s digital economy, it’s not just about technology, it’s about people, partnerships, and purpose. This is how we build the frameworks that will define Africa’s digital future and ensure that the progress we make today sets the foundation for inclusive growth tomorrow,” Lawal said.

Welcoming participants to the grand finale, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Corporate Communications, Interswitch Group, highlighted how TechConnect has evolved into a dynamic platform for meaningful dialogue and partnership across Africa’s digital ecosystem.

“Over the past few weeks, TechConnect has journeyed through Enugu and Abuja, sparking ideas, strengthening partnerships, and connecting innovation with policy in powerful ways. And now, as we conclude this incredible series in Lagos, the commercial heartbeat of Africa, we do so with a renewed sense of purpose and momentum.

This year’s theme, ‘United Frontiers’, embodies what TechConnect stands for. It’s not just an event, it’s a catalyst that unites the innovators shaping Africa’s future, the regulators ensuring safe, sustainable growth, and the businesses transforming lives through technology. For over two decades, Interswitch has remained committed to powering Africa’s digital evolution, and through platforms like TechConnect, we continue to drive collaboration, trust, and shared growth across the ecosystem,” Eromosele said.

A key highlight of the Lagos event was a fireside chat featuring Ajakaiye Itanola, Deputy Director, Payments System Policy , Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) who represented Mr. Jimoh Musa, the Director, Payment Systems Department, CBN. In his remarks, he underscored the importance of continued collaboration between the regulator and industry stakeholders to strengthen Nigeria’s payment systems and accelerate the country’s digital transformation agenda.

“At the CBN, we are committed to developing clearer and more inclusive regulations, a deliberate shift from the old ways of doing things. We are now involving more industry players in the process. For instance, we have revolutionized agent banking; it is no longer what it used to be.

Moving forward, we are not only setting the rules for the present but also revisiting and refining existing ones to provide greater clarity and direction for the industry. The CBN is taking a forward-looking approach, anticipating future needs and framing the regulations required to support innovation. We believe that well-defined regulations serve as a catalyst for innovation, helping to shape the future and ensure that collective efforts remain sustainable and impactful,” Itanola said.

The day’s discussions included two high-impact panel sessions. The first, “De-risking Innovation with Regulatory Compliance and Strategic Partnership for Growth,” explored how institutions can balance agility with accountability to drive sustainable expansion. The second, “Compliance as a Catalyst: Unlocking Scalable Innovation, Growth, and Collaboration in the Financial Ecosystem,” delved into how governance and regulatory foresight can become foundational drivers of innovation and scalability.

Industry leaders across the financial and fintech sectors shared actionable insights on cybersecurity, open banking, artificial intelligence, and collaborative frameworks that enable responsible innovation and inclusive growth.

Beyond the discussions, the Lagos finale also featured interactive product showcases, where Interswitch unveiled its latest digital payment solutions designed to enhance efficiency, scalability, and customer experience across multiple industries. The event concluded with an awards presentation, recognising outstanding partners and key contributors who continue to drive innovation and inclusion within Nigeria’s fintech landscape.

With its Lagos finale, TechConnect 5.0 has cemented its place as a cornerstone of industry collaboration, connecting innovation, policy, and partnership to accelerate Africa’s digital transformation journey.