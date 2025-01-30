Bizwatch Nigeria January Resumption Vox Pop Video

On the Streets with Bizwatch Nigeria! 🌟 We hit the streets to find out how Nigerians are transitioning back to work in 2025 after an epic Detty December! 🎉 Are they setting career goals, staying motivated, and keeping productivity high? Watch as we uncover their tips, tricks, and plans for the year ahead. 🚀 Don’t miss this inspiring Vox Pop!

