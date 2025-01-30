VERVE LIFE 7.0: The Ultimate Blend Of Sport And Stories, Interviews With Fitness Trainers And More

VerveLife 7.0 featured an impressive lineup of notable fitness personalities from Africa and around the world. Among those who lent their expertise were Nigerian dance and fitness icon – Kaffy, renowned fitness expert- Kemen, South African fitness star- Queenfitnass, one of Kenya’s top fitness coaches – Alvin Lee, and global fitness icon- Ulisses.

Nkululeko Dlamini, a.k.a The King of Squats also joined the roster, underscoring Verve’s dedication to engaging its cardholders in their wellness journeys.

Do Watch our YouTube Video And tell us what you think in the comment section