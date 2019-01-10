Bitcoin Price Drops to $3,750

Bitcoin Price Drops to $3,750

By
- January 10, 2019
- in BANKING & FINANCE
41
0
Bitcoin

Bitcoin price retreated below $4,000 for the first time this week to trade near $3,750 during Thursday’s early trading period.

The price of bitcoin, the world’s first and foremost cryptocurrency by market value, was trading at $4,036 (Bitstamp) at 07:00 UTC on Thursday before a precipitous fall leading to a drop of nearly $300 in under 30 minutes.

At press time, bitcoin price is trading at $3,782. The drop has also impacted a wider sell-off in the cryptocurrency market, wiping out nearly $10 billion in a 3-hour period.

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Apple to Reduce iPhone Production by 10 Percent in Q1’19

Apple is reportedly set to trim production of