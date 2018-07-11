Bitcoin is Best Crytocurrency Investment Option – Wall Street Expert

Bitcoin, with its established use cases, is still the best bet for investors, says Bart Smith of Susquehanna International Group.

The Wall Street crypto trader says bitcoin is the currency of the internet.

Bitcoin is still the best bet for crypto investors as people are “functionally using” it, Bart Smith told CNBC.

“If you want to own the asset that you can actually use today and that people are functionally using, it’s bitcoin,” Smith, head of digital asset at trading giant Susquehanna International Group, said on “Fast Money” Tuesday.

“The use case for bitcoin is valid today, which is the currency of the internet,” he added.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has been just one of many digital coins in the crypto universe that has been under increased scrutiny in recent months as regulators try to determine how cryptocurrency should be used.

But the fact that bitcoin has established use cases is what gives it the competitive advantage over other cryptocurrencies, Smith said.