Bitcoin climbs as Italy’s largest bank expands crypto exposure

Byline: By BizWatch Nigeria Reporter

Key Points

Bitcoin rebounded by about 1% to trade around $78,500 after recent sell pressure.

Italy’s largest bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, reportedly doubled its crypto-related holdings to $235 million in Q1 2026.

Institutional demand from traditional financial firms is strengthening long-term sentiment in the digital asset market.

Comments from Strategy chairman Michael Saylor about potential Bitcoin sales added short-term uncertainty to the market.

Main Story

Bitcoin staged a modest recovery in the cryptocurrency market, climbing by approximately 1% to trade around $78,500 as renewed institutional interest helped improve investor sentiment.

The recovery follows a sharp selloff that pushed the world’s largest cryptocurrency below the $80,000 threshold after failing to break above a key resistance level near $82,000.

Market data showed Bitcoin briefly fell below $79,000, while trading volumes declined significantly over the weekend as investors reacted to rising macroeconomic pressures.

Analysts attributed the recent weakness in crypto markets to a combination of geopolitical tensions linked to the Iran conflict, elevated oil prices, and rising global bond yields, all of which contributed to broader risk-off sentiment across financial markets.

Despite the pressure, market confidence improved after reports emerged that Italy’s largest bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, increased its crypto-related exposure to approximately $235 million during the first quarter of 2026.

The banking giant reportedly expanded its positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) while also initiating a new stake in XRP-related products.

The development reflects a growing trend among European financial institutions moving deeper into digital asset services and regulated crypto investments.

Market analysts believe increasing participation from major banks and institutional investors could provide stronger long-term support for Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The approval and expansion of crypto ETFs in major financial markets have also contributed to the growing integration of digital assets into traditional finance.

However, the market continues to face short-term uncertainty following comments from Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy.

Saylor recently indicated that the company could sell limited amounts of Bitcoin if necessary, representing a notable shift from its long-standing position of holding the asset indefinitely.

He clarified that Strategy remains committed to being a long-term net buyer of Bitcoin and suggested that any future sales would primarily demonstrate the cryptocurrency’s utility as a corporate treasury asset.

The comments came as Strategy moves ahead with a $1.5 billion note buyback programme, with Bitcoin sales listed among potential funding options.

Strategy remains one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Bitcoin, making its market decisions closely watched by investors and analysts.

What’s Being Said

Market analysts say Bitcoin’s recent price movement increasingly mirrors traditional risk-sensitive assets such as the Russell 2000 Index, reinforcing its role as a risk-on investment.

Analysts also noted that growing exposure from major European banks validates digital assets within regulated financial systems and strengthens long-term institutional adoption.

However, some investors remain cautious over the possibility of additional Bitcoin supply entering the market if large corporate holders decide to sell portions of their holdings.

What’s Next

Investors are expected to closely monitor macroeconomic developments, including global interest rate trends, oil price movements, and geopolitical tensions, for further direction in crypto markets.

Market participants are also watching for additional institutional adoption from banks, asset managers, and public companies as the digital asset industry matures.

Bitcoin’s ability to reclaim and sustain levels above $80,000 could become a major short-term indicator for broader market sentiment.

Bottom Line

Bitcoin’s rebound highlights the growing influence of institutional investors in shaping crypto market sentiment. While macroeconomic uncertainty and potential corporate Bitcoin sales continue to pressure prices in the short term, expanding participation from major financial institutions could strengthen long-term confidence in digital assets.