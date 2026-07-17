BBNaija Season 11 premieres July 26 with ₦160m prize

Key points

Big Brother Naija Season 11 will premiere on July 26.

The winner will receive a record ₦160 million grand prize.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returns as host of the reality show.

The programme will air live on DStv, GOtv and streaming platforms.

Main story

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced that the 11th season of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) will premiere on July 26, with contestants competing for a record ₦160 million grand prize.

The company disclosed the details in a statement issued on Thursday, describing the upcoming edition as the biggest in the show’s history.

According to the organisers, the grand prize comprises ₦100 million in cash and a brand-new sports utility vehicle (SUV), making it the highest reward offered since the reality show debuted in 2006.

The launch show is scheduled to air from 7 p.m. on Africa Magic Showcase and Africa Magic Family, while viewers can follow the 24-hour live broadcast on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 49.

Fans will also be able to stream the programme live through the DStv Stream and GOtv Stream platforms.

MultiChoice confirmed that longtime host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will return to anchor the new season.

The organisers said viewers should expect a mix of strategic gameplay, competitive tasks, unexpected twists, entertaining challenges and unscripted interactions among the housemates.

They added that the weekly live eviction shows would continue, with audiences voting to determine which contestants remain in the competition until the finale.

The issues

Big Brother Naija remains one of Africa’s most popular reality television programmes, attracting millions of viewers and generating significant commercial opportunities for contestants, brands and the entertainment industry.

What’s being said

“Viewers can expect a season filled with unexpected twists, dynamic tasks, strategic gameplay, entertaining challenges and authentic interactions.” — MultiChoice Nigeria

What’s next

The new season begins on July 26, with housemates expected to compete over several weeks for the record-breaking ₦160 million prize through weekly tasks and public voting.

Bottom line

By raising the grand prize to a record ₦160 million, MultiChoice is setting the stage for what is expected to be one of the most competitive and widely watched editions of Big Brother Naija.