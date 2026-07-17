FG mobilises N7.6bn for child nutrition, backs UNICEF partnership

Key points

The Federal Government has mobilised more than N7.6 billion for child nutrition interventions.

The funding will provide essential micronutrients to millions of women and children.

The government is expanding child-focused programmes in nutrition, healthcare and social protection.

UNICEF reaffirmed its support for Nigeria’s child development initiatives.

Main story

The Federal Government says it has mobilised more than N7.6 billion to improve child nutrition, with the funding expected to deliver essential micronutrients to millions of women and children across the country.

Vice President Kashim Shettima disclosed this on Thursday while receiving a delegation from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), led by its Executive Director, Catherine Russell, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Shettima said the funds were mobilised through the Presidential Nutrition Intervention Fund as part of the administration’s efforts to improve child welfare despite prevailing economic and social challenges.

He stressed that investing in children remained essential to Nigeria’s future, warning that failing to create opportunities for young people would have serious long-term consequences for the country.

The vice president commended UNICEF for its continued partnership, describing the organisation as a reliable development partner providing technical expertise and practical support for child-centred programmes.

He highlighted several initiatives being implemented by the administration, including the Nutrition 774 Initiative, the Renewed Hope Child Support Programme and the Nigeria 2050 Child Foresight Analysis.

According to him, the Nutrition 774 Initiative is designed to strengthen nutrition governance across all 774 local government areas, while UNICEF is supporting the Child Foresight Analysis through scenario planning, horizon scanning and evidence-based policy recommendations.

Shettima said the programme was advancing towards implementation at the subnational level through a multi-stakeholder technical working group.

He also said the Generation Unlimited Nigeria initiative aims to connect 20 million young Nigerians to livelihood opportunities by 2030.

In addition, the National Human Capital Development Programme seeks to position Nigeria among the world’s top 80 countries on the Human Capital Index by 2030 through investments in health, nutrition, education and employment.

The vice president reaffirmed the government’s commitment to introducing a Universal Child Benefit, noting that 2026 had been designated as the Year of Family and Social Protection.

He said implementation would be driven through the Renewed Hope Baby Support Initiative, adding that governors in the North-West had endorsed the programme, while Lagos State was preparing to roll it out.

Speaking earlier, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell commended President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Shettima for reforms aimed at expanding opportunities for Nigerian children.

She reaffirmed UNICEF’s commitment to supporting Nigeria through improved healthcare, financing and social protection programmes.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, also praised UNICEF’s longstanding partnership with Nigeria, noting that the organisation continued to procure vaccines and provide technical support to strengthen the country’s health system.

The issues

Child malnutrition remains a major public health challenge in Nigeria. Expanding nutrition funding and strengthening social protection programmes are expected to improve child survival, health outcomes and long-term human capital development.

What’s being said

“Investing in children is investing in Nigeria’s future.” — Vice President Kashim Shettima

What’s next

The Federal Government will continue implementing its nutrition and child development programmes alongside UNICEF, with a focus on expanding interventions across states and local government areas.

Bottom line

By mobilising over N7.6 billion for child nutrition and strengthening partnerships with UNICEF, the Federal Government is seeking to improve children’s health while building a stronger foundation for Nigeria’s future.