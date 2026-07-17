REA, AANI partner to expand solar-powered farming solutions

Key points

The Agricultural Agenda Nigeria Initiative (AANI) and the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) have signed an MoU to support smallholder farmers with renewable energy.

The partnership will promote solar-powered irrigation, cold storage and other energy-efficient agricultural technologies.

Stakeholders say stronger institutional collaboration is key to sustainable energy access and agricultural productivity.

The initiative aims to reduce post-harvest losses, improve farmers’ incomes and strengthen food security.

Main story

The Agricultural Agenda Nigeria Initiative (AANI) and the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand access to renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient equipment for smallholder farmers across Nigeria.

The agreement was signed on Thursday in Abuja during the National Stakeholders’ Engagement Workshop on National Alignment for the Deployment of Energy-Efficient Agricultural Productive Use Equipment (NADAPUE).

The workshop was organised by the REA in collaboration with the ECOWAS Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP), the Federal Ministries of Power and Agriculture and Food Security, and the Global Off-Grid Lighting Association (GOGLA).

Speaking after the signing, AANI National President, Ephraim Audu, said the partnership would help tackle persistent energy constraints affecting millions of smallholder farmers nationwide.

He said the collaboration would improve access to productive-use energy technologies, including solar-powered irrigation systems, cold storage facilities and climate-smart agricultural equipment.

According to Audu, the initiative is expected to boost farm productivity, lower production costs, minimise post-harvest losses and increase farmers’ incomes through improved access to clean energy and financing.

He added that the agreement also covers policy advocacy, farmer mobilisation, project implementation, investment promotion, capacity building and wider deployment of renewable energy solutions across agricultural value chains.

Audu said the partnership supports the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda and contributes to the Sustainable Development Goals on zero hunger, affordable clean energy, decent work, climate action and partnerships.

REA Managing Director, Abba Aliyu, stressed the importance of stronger collaboration among government agencies, development partners and the private sector in building sustainable energy systems.

He said many previous interventions had failed to deliver lasting results because they lacked strong institutional structures capable of sustaining projects beyond their initial funding cycles.

Aliyu noted that smallholder farmers and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises remained central to Nigeria’s food system, making coordinated support essential for improving agricultural productivity.

Earlier, ROGEAP Senior Adviser and Coordinator, Elhadji Sylla, commended the Federal Government’s efforts to expand electricity access through renewable energy.

He said electricity should serve as a productive asset capable of powering businesses, improving agricultural output and reducing poverty, while noting that off-grid solar solutions would play a significant role in achieving universal energy access across West Africa.

Participants at the workshop also pledged to strengthen policy coordination, financing mechanisms and the deployment of renewable energy technologies, including mini-grids, solar irrigation systems and cold-chain infrastructure, to enhance food security and create jobs.

The issues

Limited access to reliable electricity continues to constrain agricultural productivity in Nigeria. Expanding renewable energy solutions could reduce production costs, improve food preservation and strengthen the resilience of agricultural value chains.

What’s being said

“Systems outlive funding cycles because they are backed by strong institutions, political will and effective coordination.” — Abba Aliyu, Managing Director, Rural Electrification Agency

What’s next

The two organisations are expected to begin implementing joint programmes that promote renewable energy adoption, strengthen farmer capacity and improve access to financing for productive-use energy technologies.

Bottom line

The REA-AANI partnership seeks to combine renewable energy with agriculture to improve productivity, reduce losses and strengthen food security while supporting Nigeria’s transition to a more sustainable rural economy.