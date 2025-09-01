BBNaija Season 10: Sultana Wins Head Of House, Opens Up About Being Married At 15

Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Sultana, claimed victory in the Head of House (HOH) interim challenge on Sunday, securing her position ahead of Monday’s defense round.

Shortly after her win, the reality TV star had a heartfelt exchange with fellow contestant Jason Jae in the garden, where she revealed one of the most defining moments of her life. Sultana disclosed that she was forced into marriage at the tender age of 15 and is now a proud mother of two daughters, Aaliyah and Lianora.

“I was married off really young as a child,” she said, responding to Jason’s curiosity about her past. “I was about 15.” She went on to explain that although the marriage was not her decision, her resilience and determination eventually helped her break free from that chapter of her life. Sultana added that both her daughters were delivered through C-section births.

Her management team, through her official X (formerly Twitter) account, also reflected on her journey, noting that she has painstakingly rebuilt her life with the backing of friends and family, learning to embrace her story with courage.

Speaking tenderly about her daughters, Sultana said: “Aaliyah and Lianora are my world. I love them with all my heart and cherish every moment with them.” She also hinted at hidden meanings behind her tattoos, describing herself as “like an onion, the more you peel, the more you discover.”

Her team further emphasized that Sultana’s participation in Big Brother Naija goes beyond entertainment. It is a platform to inspire young girls, particularly in Northern Nigeria, who may have faced early marriage or similar struggles.

Her message is clear: “If I can overcome this, you can too.” Through her story, Sultana aims to empower girls facing difficult realities to understand that their circumstances do not define their destinies.

With her HOH triumph, Sultana is proving to be more than just a strong contender in the game—she is also emerging as a beacon of hope, resilience, and inspiration on the BBNaija stage.