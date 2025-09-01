Liverpool Secure Alexander Isak In Record £130m Deal From Newcastle United

Liverpool have reportedly finalized a deal to sign Swedish striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United in a record-breaking transfer valued at £130 million, according to multiple British media outlets.

The move, which is said to be the highest transfer fee ever paid by a Premier League club, will see the 25-year-old forward join the reigning champions on a six-year contract, pending the completion of his medical scheduled for Monday.

Isak enjoyed an impressive 2023/24 Premier League campaign, scoring 23 goals — second only to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah — and helping Newcastle secure qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

However, his summer has been dominated by a drawn-out transfer saga, marked by tensions and speculation. Reports indicate that Isak had been training separately from the Newcastle first team after making his desire to join Liverpool clear.

Newcastle’s recent signing of German international striker Nick Woltemade for a club-record fee of up to £69 million has further fueled speculation that the Magpies were preparing for Isak’s departure.

Isak’s transfer, which surpasses previous British records, underlines Liverpool’s ambition to reinforce their squad as they aim to maintain dominance in both domestic and European competitions.

For Newcastle, the sale provides a massive financial boost while signaling the start of a new attacking era under manager Eddie Howe. For Liverpool, the addition of Isak promises a formidable partnership alongside Mohamed Salah, Darwin Núñez, and Luis Díaz, adding even more firepower to their frontline.