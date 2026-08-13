Nigeria exceeds OPEC quota for third straight month

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 13, 2026

Key Points

Nigeria produced 1.505 million barrels of crude oil per day in July, above its 1.5 million OPEC quota

Combined crude and condensate output reached 1.67 million barrels per day despite a 4% monthly decline

NUPRC attributed the decline to operational challenges at the Erha and Akpo fields

Main Story

Nigeria exceeded its Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) crude oil production quota for the third consecutive month in July 2026, despite a four per cent month-on-month decline in overall output.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) reported that the country produced an average 1.505 million barrels of crude oil per day during the month, compared with its 1.5 million barrels-per-day OPEC quota.

Including condensate production of about 0.17 million barrels per day, total daily output reached 1.67 million barrels, according to the commission’s July production statistics. The NUPRC also reported a daily production peak of 1.78 million barrels and a low of 1.57 million barrels during the month.

Forcados Terminal was the largest-producing stream, averaging 322.34 thousand barrels per day, followed by Bonny Terminal at 303.72 thousand barrels per day. Qua Iboe Terminal recorded 158.02 thousand barrels per day, while Escravos and Bonga averaged 131.41 thousand and 100.23 thousand barrels per day respectively.

The production decline was linked to operational challenges at the Erha and Akpo fields, which constrained output during the review period. The commission said operations across other assets remained relatively stable.

“Routine production activities and crude evacuation operations were largely sustained across the sector,” the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission said.

The July performance continues a recent improvement in Nigeria’s ability to meet its OPEC allocation. Nairametrics reported that Nigeria’s crude production also exceeded its quota in May, when output reached 1.53 million barrels per day, marking the country’s return above the quota after a period of underperformance.

The Issues

Nigeria’s latest performance presents two different signals for the upstream sector. Meeting the OPEC quota supports export capacity and potential government revenue, but the four per cent monthly decline shows that production remains vulnerable to asset-level disruptions.

The NUPRC’s identification of Erha and Akpo as sources of the July disruption also highlights the importance of maintaining mature producing assets. Sustaining output above quota will therefore depend not only on production targets but on the reliability of individual fields, evacuation infrastructure and operators’ ability to resolve operational constraints quickly.

The production level also remains below the higher output assumptions used for Nigeria’s fiscal planning, meaning continued increases in production remain important for strengthening oil revenues and foreign-exchange supply.

What’s Being Said

“Routine production activities and crude evacuation operations were largely sustained across the sector,” the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission said.

CardinalStone has projected average Nigerian oil production of 1.67 million barrels per day for 2026, citing improved security conditions and additional export volumes as potential supports for output.

What’s Next

NUPRC and operators are expected to address the operational problems affecting the Erha and Akpo fields

Industry operators will need to sustain production reliability across major terminals and producing assets

Future monthly production data will show whether Nigeria can maintain output above its OPEC allocation while reversing the July decline

The Bottom Line:

Nigeria’s third consecutive month above its OPEC quota is a positive production signal, but the July decline shows that the recovery remains vulnerable to operational disruptions. The priority now is converting quota compliance into sustained, reliable production growth rather than short-term gains.