Lagos CPS pensioners threaten protest over unpaid benefits

Key Points

Lagos CPS pensioners have issued a 19-day ultimatum to the state government.

The union says it may protest on August 31 if the demands are not met.

Pensioners are seeking implementation of pension enhancement and wage award.

LASPEC says the governor has directed action on the pension increase.

Main Story

Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) pensioners in Lagos State have threatened to protest over the delayed implementation of pension enhancement and wage award approved for retirees.

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Contributory Pension Scheme (NUPCPS), Lagos State Council, said it had given the state government 19 days to implement the benefits or face a demonstration.

The union’s chairman, Michael Omisande, said the protest had been tentatively scheduled for Aug. 31, 2026, if the government failed to meet the demands within the ultimatum.

Omisande disclosed this after a meeting with officials of the Public Service Office and the Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC).

He urged members to prepare for the planned action, describing it as necessary to press for improved financial welfare.

The chairman said the union had earlier written to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the delay, adding that the pension enhancement implementation template was submitted to the state government in January 2026.

He said LASPEC later informed the union that approval had been given for an actuary to determine the modalities for implementing the pension increase.

Omisande said the Aug. 3 meeting with government officials focused on the delay in implementing the pension enhancement, wage award and other welfare measures for CPS retirees.

LASPEC Director-General, Babalola Obilana, told the meeting that Sanwo-Olu had summoned him and given directives concerning the pension increase.

He, however, did not indicate when implementation of the increase would begin.

Omisande said the union had also informed the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and the state Commissioner of Police about the proposed protest.

He said the notifications were intended to facilitate adequate security arrangements for the demonstration.

The Lagos State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), represented by its chairman, Agnes Sessi, supported the pensioners’ demands and appealed to government officials to expedite implementation.

The union said its national leadership had endorsed the Lagos council’s position and would support the planned protest if the government failed to meet the demands within the 19-day ultimatum.

The Issues

The dispute centres on the delayed implementation of pension enhancement and wage award for CPS retirees in Lagos. The pensioners say the delay has persisted despite an implementation template submitted to the state government in January 2026 and subsequent steps by LASPEC.

What’s Being Said

“It is a sacrifice we must all make for our financial emancipation.” – Michael Omisande, Lagos NUPCPS chairman

What’s Next

The pensioners have given the Lagos State Government 19 days to implement the pension enhancement and wage award. If the demands are not met, the union says it will proceed with the planned Aug. 31 protest.

Bottom Line

Lagos CPS pensioners are demanding action on pension increases and wage awards they say have been delayed despite earlier administrative steps. The union has indicated that it will resort to protest if the government does not implement the benefits within the ultimatum period.