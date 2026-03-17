Taiwo Oyedele sworn in as Minister of State for finance; vows focus on revenue & spending efficiency

KEY POINTS

Taiwo Oyedele was officially sworn in as the Minister of State for Finance by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday.

The former tax reform chief emphasized that his new role will focus on moving from “policy formulation to diligent implementation” to ensure reforms benefit everyday citizens.

Oyedele identified revenue mobilization, fiscal sustainability, and debt management as the top pillars of his immediate agenda at the ministry.

The minister pledged to optimize “every naira earned,” focusing on spending efficiency to meet the increasing public demands on the national treasury.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria’s fiscal reform landscape saw a significant leadership shift on Monday as renowned tax expert Taiwo Oyedele took his oath of office as the Minister of State for Finance. Speaking shortly after the ceremony at the State House, Oyedele framed his appointment as a transition from designing blueprints to executing them, noting that reforms are only meaningful when they translate into “concrete outcomes” for the people.

The appointment comes at a critical juncture for Nigeria’s economy, which is currently grappling with high public demand on the treasury and the need for sustainable debt management. Oyedele, who previously led the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, noted that his priorities are strictly aligned with the federal government’s broader economic agenda. He stressed that the government must not only find new ways to earn revenue but must also become more disciplined in how that revenue is spent.

The ceremony was attended by Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who praised the president’s choice. Aiyedatiwa described Oyedele as a top-tier professional whose extensive experience in fiscal and tax matters makes him uniquely qualified to navigate the country’s current economic challenges. The governor also expressed gratitude for the increased representation of Ondo State within the Federal Executive Council.

Oyedele expressed confidence in the professional team at the Ministry of Finance, asserting that with the right leadership, the government can overcome existing fiscal hurdles. He concluded with a promise to the Nigerian people to give his “very best” in ensuring the treasury is managed with optimal value for every naira collected.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Reforms are only as good as the paper on which they are written. What is really important is the diligent execution,” said Minister Taiwo Oyedele .

. “For every naira we earn, we must optimise the value we obtain from it to meet the needs of our people,” Oyedele added.

“Appointing Oyedele to help implement government’s reforms demonstrated the president’s commitment to competence,” noted Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

WHAT’S NEXT

Revenue Strategy Review: Minister Oyedele is expected to hold his first strategy session with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Budget Office this week to align on 2026 revenue targets.

Minister Oyedele is expected to hold his first strategy session with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Budget Office this week to align on 2026 revenue targets. Debt Sustainability Plan: The ministry is scheduled to present an updated fiscal sustainability report to the National Economic Council (NEC) later this month, likely focusing on non-oil revenue growth.

The ministry is scheduled to present an updated fiscal sustainability report to the National Economic Council (NEC) later this month, likely focusing on non-oil revenue growth. State-Level Engagement: Following his remarks on sub-national revenue, Oyedele will likely meet with the Commissioners of Finance from various states to coordinate tax collection efforts.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Taiwo Oyedele’s appointment signals a shift toward technical expertise in the Ministry of Finance. By moving the country’s most prominent tax reformer into a direct ministerial role, the administration is betting that he can turn theoretical revenue gains into the actual cash needed to fund the Renewed Hope Agenda.