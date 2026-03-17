KEY POINTS

A major milestone was recorded on Monday as the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) crossed the 201,000-point threshold for the first time in history.

Market gains: The benchmark index rose by 1.55 per cent to close at 201,474.89 points, while market capitalisation surged by N1.97 trillion to end the session at N129.329 trillion.

Performance metrics: The year-to-date (YTD) return has now advanced to 29.47 per cent, reflecting a powerful bullish momentum fueled by domestic reforms and investor confidence.

Top performers: BUA Cement led the gainers with a 10 per cent jump to N297, while financial services dominated trading volume, led by Sovereign Trust Insurance and Zenith Bank.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) entered uncharted territory on Monday, with the All-Share Index breaching the 200,000-point psychological barrier to settle at a record-breaking 201,474.89. This rally, driven by broad-based buying interest across 38 advancing stocks, added nearly N2 trillion to investors’ portfolios in a single day.

Group CEO of Nigerian Exchange Group, Temi Popoola, described the milestone as a direct result of ongoing economic reforms and improved corporate fundamentals. He noted that the market is increasingly serving as a catalyst for domestic capital formation.

This sentiment was echoed by NGX CEO Jude Chiemeka, who attributed the surge to heightened liquidity and modernised trading infrastructure that has encouraged active institutional participation.

The financial services sector remained the heartbeat of the market’s activity. Zenith Bank emerged as the value leader, accounting for N5.96 billion—over 12 per cent—of the day’s total trade value.

Meanwhile, BUA Cement and Premier Paints saw significant double-digit percentage growth, signaling strong demand in the industrial and manufacturing sub-sectors. Trading activity remained robust overall, with total deals rising to 72,735 as investors exchanged 948.2 million shares valued at N49.17 billion.

Despite the overall bullish trend, 30 stocks declined, led by VFD Group and Royal Exchange, which shed 10 per cent and 9.63 per cent respectively. However, with the month-to-date return sitting comfortably at 4.48 per cent, the broader outlook for the Nigerian equities market remains firmly positive as it attracts both local and institutional capital.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Nigeria’s ongoing reforms are strengthening domestic capital formation, and the market is responding positively,” said Temi Popoola .

. “Crossing the 200,000-point mark reflects strong investor engagement and consistent demand across key sectors,” noted Jude Chiemeka .

. “BUA Cement led the gainers’ chart by 10 per cent, ending the session at N297,” according to the NGX Trading Report.

WHAT’S NEXT

Profit Taking: Analysts expect some mild profit-taking in the coming sessions as investors look to lock in gains from the historic 200,000-point crossover.

Analysts expect some mild profit-taking in the coming sessions as investors look to lock in gains from the historic 200,000-point crossover. Quarterly Results: The market will be looking toward Q1 2026 corporate earnings releases, which are expected to start hitting the exchange in late March and early April.

The market will be looking toward Q1 2026 corporate earnings releases, which are expected to start hitting the exchange in late March and early April. Index Rebalancing: The significant jump in market cap may trigger an upcoming rebalancing of key sectoral indices to reflect the new valuations of heavyweights like BUA Cement.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the Nigerian stock market has reached a high-growth maturity phase, with the 200,000-point milestone acting as a massive green flag for global and local investors. As corporate earnings improve and market infrastructure scales, the NGX is solidifying its position as a top-performing emerging market in 2026.