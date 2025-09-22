Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmatí Secures Third Straight Women’s Ballon d’Or

Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmatí has written her name deeper into football history after claiming the Women’s Ballon d’Or 2025, marking her third consecutive triumph in the award’s history.

The Spanish international, widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders of her generation, excelled once again for both club and country during the 2024/25 season. Her commanding displays helped Barcelona lift a remarkable treble consisting of the Liga F title, the UEFA Women’s Champions League, and the domestic cup.

Bonmatí’s individual statistics further underlined her dominance, as she contributed four goals and five assists during the Champions League campaign, proving instrumental in guiding her side to European glory.

The latest recognition confirms Bonmatí’s status as the heartbeat of Barcelona’s midfield and as a generational talent driving women’s football into a new era of visibility and influence.

Her third successive victory mirrors the sustained excellence she has demonstrated season after season, making her one of the most consistent players in world football.