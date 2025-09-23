Vervelife, Africa’s Biggest Fitness Event Series Welcomes Google Play On Board As Co-Headline Partner For 8.0 Grand-Finale

Verve, Africa’s leading domestic payments card scheme and a subsidiary of The Interswitch Group, is delighted to welcome Google Play as a strategic partner for the eighth (8.0) edition of VerveLife, which has progressively gained acclaim as Africa’s largest and most celebrated fitness event series. This partnership from a lifestyle activation perspective further consolidates Verve’s evolving partnership with the Google Ecosystem, premised on a common goal of facilitating meaningful and rewarding consumer experiences that complement the aspirations of the Verve Life target audience towards healthier and more fulfilling lifestyles.

Launched eight (8) years ago, VerveLife has become Verve’s flagship lifestyle and active consumer engagement initiative, revolutionizing fitness and wellness in Nigeria and beyond, while promoting a healthy lifestyle among Verve’s cardholders and fitness enthusiasts.

Attracting over 14,000 participants annually across West and East Africa, The VerveLife movement has progressively grown into one of the continent’s most significant fitness platforms, featuring high-intensity workout sessions, dance routines, and fitness challenges led by expert instructors, culminating in a spectacular after party designed for fitness enthusiasts to unwind following the invigorating wellness sessions.

Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Interswitch Group, expressed her optimism about the extension of Verve’s relationship with Google Pay into this strategic partnership to raise the bar on Verve Life in its 8t edition:

“We are thoroughly thrilled to take VerveLife to new heights this year, building on the success of our previous editions. Our latest collaboration on the lifestyle front with Google Play points to unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional experiences that resonate deeply with fitness enthusiasts across Africa.

This partnership not only enhances the quality of the events; it will also enrich the overall experience for our participants. With the value that Google brings on board, our Verve Life 8.0 participants should certainly look forward to exhilarating experiences, come November 1st, 2025, including exclusive complimentary merchandise and exciting rewards and incentives, courtesy Verve and Google Play. We are always excited to see our community come together annually, united by a shared passion for fitness and wellness.” Eromosele said.

Two years ago, in July 2023, Verve, the 1st and currently the largest domestic payment cards scheme out of Africa partnered with Google, to enable Nigerians to make purchases on key Google Platforms such as on the Google Playstore and YouTube with ease, thereby strengthening the digital ecosystem in Nigeria.

As a result, any Nigerian with an Android device and a Verve card now has a streamlined method for making purchases on the Google Play Store, as well as on YouTube.

Commenting on Google Play’s partnership with Verve, Anthea Crawford, head of retail and payment partnerships at Google Play, opined that the development simplifies the payment process for Google Play Store apps and services but also contributes significantly to a more inclusive digital environment for Nigerians.

For 2025, the VerveLife fitness train will travel across Nigeria stopping in cities such as Enugu, Ibadan and Abuja on August 30, September 13, and September 27, 2025, respectively before returning to Lagos for the highly anticipated grand finale in November. It will also make a stop at Uganda (Kampala) for the 2nd time and Kenya (Nairobi) for the 3rd time, before culminating in an exciting grand finale for the ultimate fitness extravaganza. The grand finale and after-party will be held on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at the prestigious and expansive Eko Convention Center in Victoria Island, Lagos.

As Verve continues to make good its commitment to championing fitness and wellness across Africa, fitness enthusiasts across Nigeria, Kenya and Uganda can look forward to yet another exciting edition of Africa’s biggest fitness party, VerveLife 8.0 themed ‘’Elev8’’.

Click https://www.myverveworld.com/life/ and follow Verve Card and VerveLife on social media for more information.